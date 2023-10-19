Ring of Honor has announced that its Final Battle pay-per-view event is scheduled for Friday, December 15, at Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. You can click here if you are interested in purchasing tickets to the event, which go on sale on Oct. 27.

The above graphic that ROH uses to promote Final Battle features notable AEW stars MJF, Hangman Page, the Young Bucks, and Eddie Kingston. This makes all the sense in the world, because Kingston is currently the ROH world champion, MJF is one half of the ROH world tag team champions, and the Hung Bucks are the ROH six-man world tag team champions. It wouldn’t be much of a ROH pay-per-view event if the champions weren’t there, after all.

Late last year, AEW and ROH’s owner Tony Khan expressed his desire to book fewer ROH matches on AEW programming. That goal coincided with the announced re-launch of ROH weekly programming on Honor Club. However, AEW has much more TV time to fill out now that Collision is on the schedule, and Khan has leaned on many of the ROH belts as part of that effort. The removal of Dark and Dark:Elevation from AEW’s programming also played a role shuffling those lower level talents onto ROH programming.

Perhaps AEW and ROH will be more separate brands some time down the line, but we are not close to that point right now. One of the common complaints I see about AEW television is that there are too many championship belts to keep track of, and that’s partially a result of ROH being so intertwined with AEW.

Are you more likely to purchase ROH Final Battle with AEW stars like MJF, Young Bucks, and Hangman Page on the card? Let us know in the comments below, Cagesiders.