CM Punk is gone, so now ‘CMFTR’ is being replaced by ‘Rated FTR’

Two weeks ago, my eyebrows raised when I saw the news that FTR member Dax Harwood filed to trademark the term “CMFTR”. That’s the trios team name that he and Cash Wheeler used on AEW Collision when they fought alongside CM Punk, of course. The timing of that news is what stood out, because Punk was fired from the company for more than one full month when this story was going around.

Now today, I see in the news that “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland has filed to trademark the term “Rated FTR”. Considering that Copeland just closed out last Saturday’s episode of Collision fighting side-by-side with FTR during a wild brawl, and they are also real-life friends, I think there’s a very good chance that we will see this trios unit in action in the not-too-distant future in AEW.

When Copeland arrived in AEW a few weeks after CM’s departure, it inspired several jokes about how AEW brought him in to be the more mature version of a Punk-caliber star on the roster. Maybe I was wrong to interpret those comments as jokes, however, especially if “Rated FTR” officially becomes a thing on AEW programming and merchandise.

Let us know in the comments below what you think about Rated FTR potentially replacing CMFTR, Cagesiders.