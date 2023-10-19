Chris Jericho comments on Tony Khan’s social media meltdown

AEW President Tony Khan couldn’t let it go last week when WWE NXT definitively beat AEW Dynamite in the Tuesday nights ratings war. Khan’s unhinged social media posts included a troll tweet about John Cena and The Undertaker that apparently got a lot of people in AEW wishing someone would take Tony’s phone away from him.

Chris Jericho commented on this situation during a recent interview with The Messenger, where he explained why he won’t be asking Tony to put his phone down:

“I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I’ve been working for billionaires for 25 years...you can’t control Tony Khan. He’s going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. ...I’m not going to tell him, ‘Take your phone away,’ because he’s my boss. Say what you want. Whatever. I think it’d be worse if I said that stuff because I’m not the boss...Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I’m not going to tell him no.”

Billionaire owners never being told no simply because they are billionaire owners has led to a lot of terrible shit over the years, but in the grand scheme of things, how Tony Khan decides to handle his social media posts is not that big of a deal. If the guy in charge of AEW wants to post things that a lot of people might interpret as sounding whiny and insecure, then so be it.

I happen to think Tony’s tweets from last week are a bad look and don’t help AEW at all. But I’m just some guy blogging about pro wrestling whose opinion won’t matter to Khan. Chris Jericho, on the other hand, has described himself as being Tony Khan’s right-hand man. If he happens to feel a certain way about Tony’s behavior on social media, I’d like to think he can at least try to gently nudge the billionaire owner in a different direction. Ultimately, though, Jericho doesn’t seem to think this is an issue worth confronting the boss over, and he might be right.

What’s your reaction to Jericho’s take on Tony Khan’s tweets, Cagesiders?