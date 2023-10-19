AEW rolled into Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Oct. 20) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised multiple matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from F4WOnline and Wrestling Observer Radio:

Mistico defeated Rocky Romero in a 2-out-of-3 falls match. After splitting the first two falls, Mistico won the final fall with La Mistica. They used a CMLL referee and worked a CMLL match. The crowd was “super hot” for Mistico, who wore a mask that said “AEW” on it, and Tony Khan hugged him afterwards. A lot of fans left after this match was over.

John Silver won a three way match against Kip Sabian and Brother Zay. Sabian was on the verge of winning, but Silver stole the pin from him on Zay. John will now challenge AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy at Battle of the Belts VIII on Saturday.

Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli beat Bryan Keith & Exodus Prime in a tag team match.

Ruby Soho defeated Skye Blue. Saraya helped Ruby win after hitting Blue with a can of spray paint. Kris Statlander saved Skye from a post-match beatdown by The Outcasts. Skye didn’t seem to appreciate the assist and left the ring. The Outcasts then attacked Statlander, but the TBS champion successfully fought them off after a miscommunication.

Do you plan to check out Rampage at 10 pm ET on TNT?