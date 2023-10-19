Adam Copeland Rated R Refuses to fight Christian Cage

AEW promised a “Rated R Rebuttal” from Adam Copeland on Dynamite last night (Oct. 18), addressing what’s gone down between Copeland & Christian Cage since the former debuted at WrestleDream. Cage profanely rejected his friend & former tag partner’s Rated R Reunion request, pointing out that the former Edge never pitched for one when he was being pushed as a big singles star in his prime.

The rebuttal was issued in what felt like the first part of a longer sit-down interview with Renee Paquette. And while my long-standing membership in the Christian Coalition is certainly a factor, I thought Cope came off as kind of a sanctimonious prick.

Adam Copeland sits down with Renee Paquette as he reveals why he came to #AEW



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/ygXa8Hmh76 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023

He recounted their nearly lifelong friendship, starting with when Copeland was sent outside their middle school to coax a shy Jey Reso (Christian’s real name) into the building on his first day after moving into to the area. He said Cage never spoke up for himself throughout their careers, so he always did it for him since he believes Christian’s the most underrated wrestler in the history of this business.

Which is great! Airing that out in public isn’t ideal, but Cage has definitely been a dick himself. It’s that Copeland again states how he knows Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne, the family Christian has (manipulatively, admitted) built around himself in AEW, will eventually leave his friend. And then he’ll be there to pick up the pieces. Until that time, E refuses to fight C.

"Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne will leave him high & dry...and I'll be there to pick him up" - Adam Copeland comments on TNT Champion Christian Cage.



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@EdgeRatedR | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/cjWztu0TGD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023

What a guy.

I’m probably being too harsh our guy Adam, but that’s because — in addition to being a Peep — I also know they’re definitely going to fight at some point. So I don’t know how much patience I have for the handwringing before the inevitable happens.

Let me know if I’m the one being a sanctimonious prick, and what you think about Copeland’s debut angle, in the comments below. And on your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Oct. 18 edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

