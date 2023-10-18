AEW adds three title matches & more to Saturday night line-up

With both a regular episode of Collision and their eighth Battle of the Belts special on tap for Oct. 21, this Saturday night is a big one for AEW. There were only a few things announced for the show(s) in Memphis heading into tonight, but they used Dynamite to add several more.

BotB8 already had a Trios title bout, and now it will has TBS and International championship matches too. Kris Statlander will put her belt on the line against Willow Nightingale. Orange Cassidy will defend his against the winner of a John Silver/Kip Sabian/Brother Zay Triple Threat that will take place on Rampage.

Orange Cassidy & Kris Stalander share their thoughts on their title matches this Saturday Night on #BOTBVIII!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

Before that starts at 10pm ET, Collision will feature Ricky Starks & Big Bill defending their AEW World Tag title against Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta. The two hour episode that precedes BotB8 will also see Jeff Jarrett battle Eddie Kingston. If Double-J can pull out a win on his home turf, his teammate Jay Lethal will get a shot at Kingston’s Ring of Honor World title.

This Saturday on #AEWCollision LIVE in Memphis, TN!



If Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal will get a shot at the #ROH World Title!



Watch Saturday Night #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT 8/7c

An appearance by AEW World champ MJF was also announced for Collision.

Here are the updated line-ups for Saturday:

Collision • Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta for the AEW World Tag Team championship • Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett; if Jarrett wins, Jay Lethal gets a shot at Kingston’s ROH World title • Miro vs. Action Andretti • An appearance by MJF Battle of the Belts VIII • The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn (c) vs. Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker for the AEW World Trios championship • Kris Statlander (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS title • Orange Cassidy (c) vs. John Silver, Kip Sabian, or Brother Zay for the AEW International championship

