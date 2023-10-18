The ‘quarters’ angle is gone, but it’s still Juice vs. MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring

The Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal main event-ed AEW’s Oct. 18 episode, with 12 men battling for the right to challenge Maxwell Jacob Friedman next Wednesday for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

While the field was filled out with names like Daniel Garcia, Dustin Rhodes, Matt Menard, Jeff Hardy, Trent Beretta, Jake Hager, Komander, Matt Hardy, Johnny TV & Matt Sydal, it just so happened to come down to the two men MJF has an ongoing issues with: Juice Robinson and Max Caster.

We're down to two!



Max Caster and Juice Robinson are the last two competitors in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@PlatinumMax | #JuiceRobinson pic.twitter.com/d3BRv9nFjo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023

AEW’s dropped the aspects of Robinson’s beef with the World champ that many labeled anti-semitic, but MJF is still very upset about Juice and his Bullet Club Gold associates being bullies who want to take away everything he loves. Caster has been creepily pursuing a relationship with Our Scumbag, no matter how many times MJF makes it clear he’s not interested.

The winner came down to two things. One, the Bang Bang Gang assisted Robinson while Caster’s partners Anthony Bowens & Daddy Ass let him handle his own business. Jay White’s attack on MJF at the commentary desk distracted everyone, which allowed Juice to pull out the knock-off Dynamite Cubic Zirconium Ring from TJ Maxx to knock Platinum Max out with.

Jay White is attacking MJF at the commentary desk while Juice Robinson and Max Caster battle it out!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@The_MJF | @JayWhiteNZ | @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/vyLs6Wb33F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2023

From there, it was light work to put Caster over the top rope.

Now, Robinson will take on MJF next Wednesday in Philadelphia as the champ tries to win the ring for the fifth straight year. He still won’t have his World title though, as White hit him with a low blow during their melee to retake possession of the Triple B.

