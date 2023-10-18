Bryan Danielson put Swerve Strickland over in a big way

Thanks to his lingering issues with Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland was unable to execute his plan to beat Bryan Danielson on last week’s “Tiitle Tuesday” edition of AEW Dynamite. But he did earn the respect of a man many consider to be one of the best pro wrestlers of all-time.

Speaking to Jeff Adams of Sports Nightly (h/t Post Wrestling), the American Dragon had high praise for Strickland:

“So this last Tuesday was the first time I had ever been in the ring with Swerve and I’d watched him wrestling before and he’s just — he’s that next level of great… Seeing him is one thing, being in the ring with him is a completely different thing, but that dude is something special.”

A lot of fans are hoping Swerve’s recent high profile spot on AEW television is a sign of things to come for the 33 year old from Tacoma, Washington — including possibly becoming the promotion’s first Black World champion. This kind of endorsement from Danielson can only help.

