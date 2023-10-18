Sammy Guevara had good & bad news about his concussion recovery

Sammy Guevara’s run as a member of The Don Callis Family got off to victorious start at WrestleDream, as Guevara pinned his former mentor Chris Jericho to pick up the win in his team-up with Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita against Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi.

Unfortunately, Sammy also suffered a concussion in that Oct. 1 PPV match. He hasn’t appeared on television since, but was rumored to be aiming a return on the Oct. 18 episode of Dynamite — a meaningful one since the show is in the Houston area, and that’s where the 30 year old hails from.

Those rumors cast doubt on Guevara’s chances of making it back for tonight, and he confirmed yesterday afternoon that he wouldn’t be cleared. It’s not all bad news, though...

Good news, bad news.

Bad news I’m not cleared yet.

Good news everyday I’m feeling better.



Sorry Houston I really wanted to put on a show for y’all. Hopefully next time.



Also Fuck Chris Jericho. pic.twitter.com/E234qTQ17W — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) October 17, 2023

Including a reminder about the Jericho storyline in an otherwise legitimate message about his health is hopefully a good sign Sammy will be back soon.

Guevara is one of two AEW stars that we know of currently sidelined by brain injury. Jon Moxley has been out of action since the concussion he suffered at Grand Slam last month.

Join us in wishing good health to both.