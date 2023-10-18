 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sammy Guevara had good & bad news about his concussion recovery

The good, and most important, is that it’s going well overall. The bad is that he won’t be cleared to wrestle in his hometown this week.

By Sean Rueter
/ new

Sammy Guevara’s run as a member of The Don Callis Family got off to victorious start at WrestleDream, as Guevara pinned his former mentor Chris Jericho to pick up the win in his team-up with Will Ospreay & Konosuke Takeshita against Jericho, Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi.

Unfortunately, Sammy also suffered a concussion in that Oct. 1 PPV match. He hasn’t appeared on television since, but was rumored to be aiming a return on the Oct. 18 episode of Dynamite — a meaningful one since the show is in the Houston area, and that’s where the 30 year old hails from.

Those rumors cast doubt on Guevara’s chances of making it back for tonight, and he confirmed yesterday afternoon that he wouldn’t be cleared. It’s not all bad news, though...

Including a reminder about the Jericho storyline in an otherwise legitimate message about his health is hopefully a good sign Sammy will be back soon.

Guevara is one of two AEW stars that we know of currently sidelined by brain injury. Jon Moxley has been out of action since the concussion he suffered at Grand Slam last month.

Join us in wishing good health to both.

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats