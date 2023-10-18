Dynamite airs tonight (Oct. 18) with a live show from Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas. This is the third episode of Dynamite during the seven week build towards Full Gear, which takes place on November 18.

It looks like AEW dropped the controversial “quarters” angle

AEW received a lot of backlash after last week’s controversial angle where Juice Robinson had a present for AEW World Champion MJF, which turned out to be roll of quarters with “FRIEDMAN” written on it. This was a direct call-back to Maxwell Jacob Friedman’s story about anti-Semitic bullying he was subjected to in high school. Considering the war that’s going on in Israel right now, a lot of people were very upset that AEW decided to run with a Jewish hate angle on Dynamite.

Juice didn’t have the roll of quarters with him on Saturday’s episode of Collision. He instead used a $24.99 ring from T.J. Maxx to knock out Christopher Daniels. Afterwards, Robinson didn’t mention the quarters at all when addressing MJF on the mic, so it appears the angle was dropped.

This was all done to set up tonight’s Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale, where Juice Robinson joins a field of 12 wrestlers (including Dustin Rhodes) who are competing for a chance to fight MJF for his coveted Dynamite Diamond Ring next week. Jay White has already stolen MJF’s world title belt, and now Bullet Club Gold is looking to take away the champ’s next most prized possession.

Will their plan succeed? You’ll have to tune into Dynamite tonight to see if Juice Robinson holds up his end of the scheme by winning this match.

The rest of tonight’s lineup

Sting is scheduled to appear on Dynamite tonight to address the fans. Will the legend have something to announce about his plan to retire from pro wrestling?

Adam Copeland will also be on the show in a talking segment. He’ll respond to TNT Champion Christian Cage with a “Rated-R Rebuttal,” which hopefully ends up being cooler than it sounds.

Jim Ross will conduct a sit-down interview with Nick Wayne and Nick Wayne’s Mom. Will AEW say her actual name on the broadcast? At any rate, she’ll presumably try to talk some sense into her lost son, and it will miserably fail because Christian Cage truly is the father figure he always needed.

“Timeless” Tomi Storm is set to debut her newest blockbuster film. Is this just going to be another silent gimmick to keep you tuned in during the picture-in-picture commercial breaks?

Let’s not forget about some of the actual matches announced for tonight. Kenny Omega will be in action against Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher, who is trying to prove himself as a singles wrestler now that Mark Davis is sidelined with an injury. Will the Don Callis Family once again ruin Kenny’s night, even though Sammy Guevara isn’t medically cleared to get physical?

Finally, Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White goes one-on-one with Penta El Zero Miedo. This is essentially a tune-up for Jay ahead of his match against MJF at Full Gear. Bullet Club Gold loves stealing things from their opponents, so maybe they’ll go after Penta’s mask.

Other stuff to keep an eye on

- There’s a rumor that Tony Khan is planning to book AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Jon Moxley at Full Gear. When will Mox be cleared to compete following last month’s “mild concussion”?

- The feud between Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland is clearly not over, as they both cost each other wins last week on Title Tuesday. Will a rematch with a gimmick be announced for Full Gear?

- The Young Bucks are owed a shot at the AEW world tag team titles. Will FTR find a way to win those belts back from Big Bill and Ricky Starks before Matt and Nick Jackson get their title match?

- AEW hasn’t announced a women’s match for the Dynamite yet, which means one will be added later today. TBS Champion Kris Statlander and new AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida might have a new contender to deal with depending on what Tony Khan comes up with here.

- Max Caster seems to be stalking MJF and is hoping that the House of Ass can fight side-by-side with him against Bullet Club Gold. Before that can happen, though, The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass will have to defend their AEW world trios titles this weekend at Battle of the Belts against the former Jericho Appreciation Society members, who really need a better group name already.

- Is Wardlow a babyface or a heel? Either way, there’s a decent chance he’s going to squash some jabroni in seconds tonight with a powerbomb symphony and storm off through the crowd again.

- There is sure to be some hype tonight for the upcoming match on Rampage between Mistico and Rocky Romero.

- Is Jack Perry still suspended? If not, where the f*** is he?

What will you be looking for on Dynamite?