AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Oct. 18, 2023): Sting speaks

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Oct. 18) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be at the Fort Bend Epicenter in the greater Houston metropolitan area —Rosenberg, Texas to be precise.

We’ll hear from The Icon Sting, and see 12 men fight for the right to challenge MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring in the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal.

Plus, Penta El Zero Miedo battles Jay White, Kenny Omega takes on Kyle Fletcher, Jim Ross sits down with Nick Wayne and the future Mrs. Christian Cage his mom, Timeless Toni Storm debuts her newest blockbuster film... and more!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 17