Collision rebounds to tie Rampage’s rating

The numbers are in for the Oct. 14 episode of Collision on TNT.

And after two straight weeks going against WWE premium live events (resulting in the two worst performances in the brief history of AEW’s Saturday night show), Collision rebounded for an episode headlined by Christian Cage vs. Bryan Danielson. Per Wrestlenomics, the show had an overall audience of 504,000 — a big improvement over the previous two weeks and just below the average viewership Collision’s done across its 18 outings (519K). Among 18-49 year olds, the latest edition did a .14 rating. That’s a little farther off the average over the last four-and-a-half months (.17).

Interestingly enough, last Friday’s Rampage did an identical number in the demo. Rampage’s .14 was its best rating since August, however, and was likely aided by it being preceded by an NBA pre-season game. Collision did have significantly larger total viewership (the Oct. 13 Rampage’s was 407K).

Another not-so-fun fact about Collision’s latest rating: last Saturday was the lowest number the show’s pulled in the demo when not competing head-to-head with a WWE PLE.

We’ll see how AEW does this Saturday, which is free of WWE competition but will have Impact’s Bound for Glory PPV going up against Collision and Battle of the Belts VIII. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its history:

