Bryan Danielson is screwed over, loses TNT title match to Christian

The main event of tonight’s (Oct. 14) episode of AEW Collision saw Christian Cage put the TNT championship on the line against “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson. Earlier in the night, Tony Khan banned Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne from ringside in order to maintain a level playing field in this match.

Christian viciously worked over Bryan’s arm throughout the match, to the point where the AEW commentators were worried that it was broken again. The audience even chanted, “Fuck you, Christian!” at one point.

Even so, Bryan kept fighting back, and it looked like he had the match in hand when he had Christian down on the mat for the LeBell Lock. Unfortunately for Bryan, he couldn’t lock in the hold due to his injured arm.

While Bryan was struggling to find the right grip, Big Bill came down to ringside to distract the referee. That opened the door for Ricky Starks to come by and blast Bryan in the head with his AEW world tag team belt. That’s all the help Christian needed to score the pin fall win.

After the match ended, there was a big melee in the ring featuring Starks, Big Bill, Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and Christian going at it with Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Adam Copeland, and Danielson.

Most of the heel side eventually went running, leaving Nick Wayne in there to eat a spear from Copeland.

It wasn’t Bryan Danielson’s night, but the babyfaces stood tall nonetheless.

