AEW Rampage (Oct. 13, 2023) emanated from Cable Dahmer Arena in Indianapolis, IN. The show featured Daddy Magic crusading against Daniel Garcia’s dancing, Wheeler Yuta showing intestinal fortitude, Jay Lethal building a case to battle Eddie Kingston, and more.

Let’s jump right in with a recap followed by reactions.

Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Paul Wight were on commentary. Justin Roberts handled ring announcer duties.

Hardy Party vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, & Daniel Garcia

Jake Hager was ringside. The story of the match was Daddy Magic’s disapproval of Garcia’s dancing. Daddy was stern on not allowing it.

As the match progressed, Garcia was in control, and his hips didn’t lie. Garcia did his dance, then he smashed Brother Zay on an implant Codebreaker to win.

Afterward, Daddy Magic was hot about Garcia’s grooves. He still did not approve despite victory and walked out alone.

Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, & Daniel Garcia defeated Hardy Party.

Jay White interrupted Pentagon to point out that the luchador has zero title belts, just like his brother Fenix. Penta accused Switchblade of stealing the world championship. A singles match was made for Dynamite.

Cool Hand, Hager, and Garcia were in good spirits about the win. Daddy Magic was the wet blanket harping on Garcia’s dancing. Ang was the voice of reason to savor the success, but Daddy Magic kept arguing with Garcia. Hager stepped in ordering them to squash the beef. Daddy Magic flipped his lid screaming, “Squash it,” then he whispered that phrase in Renee Paquette’s ear before leaving in a huff. Renee did her best not to laugh.

Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang and Jake Hager emerged with a big win on #AEWRampage! But is everyone on the same page here?



Tune into TNT right now!@garciawrestling | @TheDaddyMagic | @TheAngeloParker | @RealJakeHager pic.twitter.com/VdO9BXAUKA — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2023

Jay Lethal vs. Trent Beretta

Whenever Trent had momentum, the Jarrett crew caused distractions. Chuck Taylor was ringside, but he was only one man against four busybodies. Lethal attacked the knee and slapped on the figure-four. Trent had more gusto left for a rally, so Lethal kicked out the knee. A Lethal Injection handspring cutter sealed the deal. This win helps Lethal bolster his case for a shot at Eddie Kingston and the ROH World Championship.

Jay Lethal defeated Trent Beretta.

Ortiz thought he was standing with Santana over the years as a tag team. He now realized he was only standing next to Santana. Santana’s words have given Ortiz a new purpose to hurt his former partner. Santana rolled in to argue with Ortiz.

The bitter tension between former tag team partners, former friends, Santana and Ortiz, has reached boiling point.



Watch #AEWRampage on TNT right now!@santana_proud | @ortiz_powerful pic.twitter.com/ocQRZb1ZbO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 14, 2023

Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue

Sakura was in charge for a running crossbody into the steel steps, a surfboard submission, and a double underhook stalling backbreaker.

Blue flipped the switch for a quick rally to win via Code Blue. Commentary put over how Blue has an edge recently after the black mist from Julia Hart.

Skye Blue defeated Emi Sakura.

Mark Henry ushered in a video package to hype the feature attraction. Enough talk. It’s time for the main event!

Gates of Agony vs. Blackpool Combat Club

Wheeler Yuta showcased his skills early, then he became roadkill for Toa Liona on a crushing shoulder tackle outside.

Hot tag to Claudio Castagnoli running wild with furious uppercuts.

Giant swing, baby! Claudio took Bishop Kaun for a ride, and Yuta added a dropkick for the combo offense.

In the end, BCC had control, so Prince Nana entered the ring. Claudio chased him away backstage. That left Yuta alone to take a beating from the Gates of Agony. Yuta refused to quit, and Claudio returned to assist in the win on a rocket launcher flying splash.

Blackpool Combat Club defeated Gates of Agony.

Grade: B-

Solid action all around giving plenty of wrestlers a chance to shine.

Yo. What’s up with Daddy Magic? It’s one thing to be a stickler about Daniel Garcia’s dancing during the match, but it’s another thing being a daddy downer in the victory celebration. I don’t understand why Daddy Magic is picking this hill to make a stand. It could make sense if they wrap the dancing around to Garcia’s broken record, but that’s not the case so far, especially since he picked up the win on this evening. I’m befuddled at projecting toward the end result. Does this work to help the team bond tighter for greater success? Does Daddy Magic branch off to walk along the lonely street of dreams? Whatever the case, I think there’s only one solution. Drop a beat for a dance-off.

The match itself was standard trios fare. The sports entertainers showed nice teamwork tactics, aside from Daddy Magic’s fits. Hardy Party hit nifty moves to excite the crowd. The real pop came from Garcia finally dancing thanks to the tease of forbidden fruit. Third time was the charm for Garcia to deliver the goods.

That same method of teasing delight was also used in the main event for Claudio’s giant swing. He tried two times on Toa Liona but was thwarted, so Bishop Kaun went for the spin instead. The crowd loved it. I did too. Wheeler Yuta received the rub of showing heart surviving a hoss beatdown. I wasn’t a fan of Claudio bailing on the match to chase Prince Nana, because that lack of vision doesn’t jive with Claudio’s cold calculations. I thought it was out of character for Claudio. Thankfully, he returned to help Yuta. I prefer that assistance to set up the win rather than Yuta overcoming the odds on two monsters. It helped the Gates of Agony save a little face, and it also pushed Yuta’s stock a little higher.

Quick thoughts on the rest of the show. AEW is taking the steps to build Jay Lethal into a viable contender for the ROH World Championship. I appreciate the effort, even though, I doubt I will buy in at this moment in time to believe Lethal has a real shot to dethrone Eddie Kingston. The finish for Skye Blue felt abrupt. I wasn’t sold on the black mist effect. Blue needs to make a grander display of emotion to show it. Emi Sakura’s crossbody into the steps and Toa Liona’s shoulder tackle on the floor were awesome moments. Santana and Ortiz once again stoked the fires to build desire toward their hot feud. I can’t wait for that match.

Share your thoughts about Rampage. How do you rate it? What were your favorite moments from the show?