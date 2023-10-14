AEW Collision results, live blog (Oct. 14, 2023): Bryan Danielson vs. Christian Cage

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the new episode of AEW Collision, airing live tonight (Oct. 14) at 8 pm ET on TNT.

AEW is broadcasting this week’s show from Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. It will feature continued build for next month’s Full Gear PPV in Los Angeles.

Tonight, Bryan Danielson challenges Christian Cage for the TNT title! Dynamite ended in chaos when Danielson came to Adam Copeland’s aid against Cage and his “sons” Luchasaurus & Nick Wayne, and that all looms over Collision’s main even!

Plus, Samoa Joe will put his Ring of Honor World championship on the line against Willie Mack, and more!

AEW COLLISION RESULTS FOR OCT. 14