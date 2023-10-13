Apparently Tony Khan’s DMs aren’t much better than his public posts

AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan has been generating headlines with each new tweet he sends message he posts on X this week.

That’s resulted in less conversation about the controversial ‘quarters’ angle involving Juice Robinson & Maxwell Jacob Friedman from this Tuesday’s Dynamite. MJF’s issued a couple explanations for why he believes the story is an important one to tell, even as critics call it antisemitic and question if it’s being told at an inappropriate time. But his boss, who almost certainly approved it before it aired on TBS, has been silent on the matter.

But only in public. Travis Akers, a U.S. Navy veteran who is running for a seat on the Duval School Board in AEW’s home base of Jacksonville, Florida, says Khan responded via X direct message to his posts criticizing the angle.

We were watching @AEW when this happened live last night. It was tasteless and a horrible decision by @TonyKhan to pursue an angle woven with anti-Semitism.



We changed the channel. AEW lost me as a fan with this one, which sucks because I really enjoyed their product. https://t.co/qUO5OqRh9D — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 12, 2023

Akers has shared some of those DMs, in which Khan seems initially dismissive and later indicates one of the reasons he responded to Akers is because he’s a prominent name in Jacksonville:

This is how Tony Khan responded to my critique of using an anti-Semitic storyline. Instead of addressing a legitimate concern, he says “it’s not doing much good.”



Thousands of fans have expressed disappointment about the poorly-timed angle. This is not how you respond to them. pic.twitter.com/gJW7kL3WMv — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 13, 2023

Ok. So then let’s keep talking. pic.twitter.com/60vsf2fphF — Travis Akers (@travisakers) October 13, 2023

The wesbite Awful Announcing reached out to Akers, and confirmed that Khan contacted him. Akers says he’s an AEW fan, but believes the MJF/Robinson angle to be “poorly timed and a misjudged decision”. He told Awful Announcing that he & Khan “are having an on-going conversation now regarding the angle and my concerns about the anti-Semitic content.”

Hopefully, Akers & Khan are able to come to some resolution. For the rest of us, the best outcome from their private conversation might just be a few hours without any public activity from TK on the platform formerly known as Twitter.