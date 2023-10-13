 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Apparently Tony Khan’s DMs aren’t much better than his public posts

A fan & politician from Jacksonville says he’s currently in dialogue with the AEW boss about the controversial MJF ‘quarters’ angle, but only after their conversation got off to a defensive start.

Sean Rueter
AEW owner, president & head of creative Tony Khan has been generating headlines with each new tweet he sends message he posts on X this week.

That’s resulted in less conversation about the controversial ‘quarters’ angle involving Juice Robinson & Maxwell Jacob Friedman from this Tuesday’s Dynamite. MJF’s issued a couple explanations for why he believes the story is an important one to tell, even as critics call it antisemitic and question if it’s being told at an inappropriate time. But his boss, who almost certainly approved it before it aired on TBS, has been silent on the matter.

But only in public. Travis Akers, a U.S. Navy veteran who is running for a seat on the Duval School Board in AEW’s home base of Jacksonville, Florida, says Khan responded via X direct message to his posts criticizing the angle.

Akers has shared some of those DMs, in which Khan seems initially dismissive and later indicates one of the reasons he responded to Akers is because he’s a prominent name in Jacksonville:

The wesbite Awful Announcing reached out to Akers, and confirmed that Khan contacted him. Akers says he’s an AEW fan, but believes the MJF/Robinson angle to be “poorly timed and a misjudged decision”. He told Awful Announcing that he & Khan “are having an on-going conversation now regarding the angle and my concerns about the anti-Semitic content.”

Hopefully, Akers & Khan are able to come to some resolution. For the rest of us, the best outcome from their private conversation might just be a few hours without any public activity from TK on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

