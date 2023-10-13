Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at its 10 pm ET regular start time on TNT.

The Oct. 13 edition of Rampage comes our way on tape from Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and choose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s show features Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) vs. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona).

Also on the card: Trent Beretta vs. Jay Lethal, Skye Blue vs. Emi Sakura, The Hardys & Brother Zay vs. Daddy Magic, Daniel Garcia & Angelo Parker, and more!

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR OCT. 13