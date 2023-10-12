Tony Khan announces Mistico debut, Samoa Joe title match for upcoming AEW TV shows

When he isn’t trolling on social media, AEW President Tony Khan has had a busy day announcing new matches for upcoming TV shows.

First up there is Samoa Joe defending the ROH world television title this Saturday night (Oct. 14) on Collision against Willie Mack. This match joins a card that already includes TNT Champion Christian Cage putting his gold on the line against Bryan Danielson. The event takes place at Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Up next is Penta El Zero Miedo going against Bullet Club Gold leader Jay White in a singles match next Wednesday (Oct. 18) on Dynamite. That card also includes the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal, which is part of MJF and Juice Robinson’s controversial “quarters” storyline. This event takes place at Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

Finally, next week’s episode of Rampage airs on Friday, Oct. 20, but will be taped on Oct. 18 after Dynamite goes off the air. Khan announced that Mexican star Mistico, who used to wrestle in WWE under the ring name Sin Cara, will make his AEW debut in a match against Rocky Romero. These two men faced off recently at CMLL’s 90th Anniversary show on opposite sides of a trios match. The Rampage graphic says this match is for Mexico’s Pound-for-Pound Crown:

Will all of that AEW news out of the way, maybe Khan’s break time is over and he can return to his regularly scheduled trolling for the day.

How do you like the new matches announced for Collision, Dynamite, and Rampage, Cagesiders?