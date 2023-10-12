Tony Khan takes a shot at Vince McMahon after AEW loses the ratings war to WWE NXT

WWE NXT definitively beat AEW Dynamite in the ratings during this week’s Tuesday Night War.

AEW President Tony Khan loves the concept of a wrestling war and made sure to talk a lot of trash going into the head-to-head battle on his birthday. Not surprisingly, AEW’s head honcho received quite a bit of ridicule after the lopsided results came in.

How did Khan respond to the criticism? In one instance, he did so by bringing up Vince McMahon’s sexual misconduct allegations again:

Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots. https://t.co/8E9vHeS3rF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023

Getting the focus back to AEW business, Khan informed fans that this Saturday’s (Oct. 14) episode of Collision will air at it’s normal 8 pm ET time slot on TNT, rather than the 7 pm ET time slot that was mentioned multiple times on the Dynamite broadcast:

Per tonight's MLB results,

it's now official that this weekend's

Saturday Night #AEWCollision is in our regularly scheduled timeslot

8pm ET/7pm CT this Saturday on@TNTdrama!



Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV!

See you on Fri for Rampage, Sat for Collision + next Wed for Dynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023

The main attraction for Collision is Bryan Danielson challenging Christian Cage for the TNT championship, so now you know what time to tune in to TNT if you plan to catch the show.

Do you like it when Tony Khan is fired up and takes shots at the competition, or would you prefer that he just keep the focus on AEW?

Let us know how you feel in the comments below, Cagesiders.