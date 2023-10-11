A good picture of three people who were told they’d never wrestle again

Adam “Edge” Copeland was diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis in 2011, and advised to never wrestle again as if he did he would risk paralysis or even death.

In 2016, Bryan Danielson (then working as Daniel Bryan) retired due to a history of concussions which caused a lesion in his brain and symptoms such as seizures.

Two years later, neck injuries forced Saraya (aka Paige) to retired at just 26 years of age.

Last night (Oct. 10), all three wrestled on AEW Dynamite.

Saraya shared on X/Twitter about the moment before the show when she realized three members of the “told they’d never wrestle again” club were all around the ring at the same time. Copeland reposted that with a message of his own, and this very good photo of the trio:

Lookit us! Moral of the story, fight for it. https://t.co/wuzkZ7hjqt pic.twitter.com/1ilTsMgXWF — Adam Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) October 11, 2023

Danielson, Copeland & Saraya have all discussed in detail the journeys they took to safely resume doing what they love — efforts that involved specialists, dietitians, trainers & other professionals, and required significant lifestyle changes.

That those journeys led them all to perform on the same show last night is pretty remarkable stuff. And a reminder that if a goal is really meaningful, take the The Rated R Superstar’s advice and “fight for it”.