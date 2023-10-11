MJF weighs in on controversial ‘quarters’ segment from AEW Dynamite

As it was undoubtedly meant to, Juice Robinson taunting AEW World champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman with quarters on the Oct. 10 Dynamite has generated a lot of conversation.

MJF is Jewish, and money-based insults born out of conspiracy theories have been hurled at his people for centuries. This one in particular is based on a story Max has repeatedly shared about an anti-semitic bullying incident he lived through during his youth on Long Island.

Into a debate about whether the angle was appropriate in modern wrestling, mistimed given the recent attacks on Israel, or totally fair game, MJF offered the following on X/Twitter early this morning:

Tonight that piece of shit, Juice Robinson decided to bring up a story from my childhood that has left me scared. I’m glad he did. He brought awareness to something we’ve all gone through in one way, shape, or form in our lives. On behalf of anyone who’s ever been bullied for being different in any capacity. I look forward to leaving him scared too. I also look forward to this Thursday #StandUpToJewishHate

He makes it clear the angle was intentional (there were some on social media last night arguing that since Robinson has used rolls of quarters to knock people out in the past, their use on Dynamite was just coincidence), and that MJF & AEW have plans to use it to make a statement — one the champ’s been making about the importance of calling out and standing up to anti-semitism throughout his career, well before he turned babyface over the summer.

For fans convinced real world hatreds shouldn’t be used in pro wrestling stories, or that AEW should have waited on this angle until there’s more distance from the terrible scenes that have been broadcast from Israel and Gaza over the past week... it’s not clear what MJF could have said to address their criticisms.

Friedman obviously feels anti-semitic hate and bullying in general are important topics for wrestling storylines to address. And that he’s using this angle to promote an event from the Stand Up to Jewish Hate organization he’s partnered with in the past, happening this week in the Boston area, would seem to indicate that he believes this is a vital time to do so.

We’ll see if MJF’s comments change any minds, and how he & AEW proceed if they don’t.