AEW needs to figure out what and who’s next for Wardlow

Wardlow made a surprise return to AEW on the Oct. 4 Dynamite, squashing Griff Garrison and exiting through the crowd. He was back last night (Oct. 10) for another dose of “arrive, powerbomb until the referee stops the match, leave” action — this time against Matt Sydal:

It’s fun, and a smart return to the schtick that made people think the big man from Cleveland could be AEW’s next big thing last year. But like that run, it will be all about what Tony Khan & team can come up for Wardlow to do after several weeks of dominant squashes.

Will he remain a silent assassin? They’ve tried various mouth pieces since MJF & Shawn Spears, but nothing’s clicked. What is this building to? He’s captured the TNT title on three different occasions in the past, and AEW didn’t seem to know what to do with Wardlow as champ.

Maybe it’s time for TK to call his friend Bill Goldberg for that dream match Wardlow’s teased?

Let us know what you think the answer is in the comments below. On your way down there, check out the rest of the highlights from Oct. 10's Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite in the following playlist:

