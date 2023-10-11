AEW rolled into Independence, Missouri’s Cable Dahmer Arena, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped Friday night’s (Oct. 6) episode of Rampage.

Probably due to having their usual Wednesday night show bumped to Tuesday this week, AEW didn’t announce any plans heading into the taping. But here’s what they came up with, courtesy spoilers from bodyslam.net:

Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker def. The Hardys & Brother Zay

Skye Blue def. Emi Sakura

Jay Lethal pinned Trent Beretta after Lethal Injection, in what was said to be “a pretty good match” that got a lot of time. Lethal’s being put in position for a shot at Eddie Kingston’s Ring of Honor World title.

Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta def. Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona). Castagnoli chased off Mogul Embassy manager Prince Nana, leaving Yuta to fend for himself until he returned to make the save.

Sound like enough to get you to check out Rampage on Friday at 10pm ET on TNT?

While this might, it sadly won’t make the air...