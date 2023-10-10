Powerhouse Hobbs utterly dominates Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has put over his fair share of young talent in AEW’s history. It’s to the point that he has to get a bit creative to make it count. However the way he did so for Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Dynamite’s Title Tuesday was extremely effective.

In short, he was squashed.

Hobbs hit Jericho with clubbing blows out of the gate and the Ocho couldn’t get out of the blocks.

He was wily enough to deliver the Code Breaker, but that was not enough to put the big man away. And he did lock the big man in the Walls of Jericho, which the big man powered out from. Outside this, it was all Hobbs.

The move that put Jericho away for good was a pair of power slams. And as Don Callis looked along with glee, the big man delivered another one after the match for good measure.

Kenny Omega was not around, apparently not cleared after the Powerhouse attack last week, so no was there to help the Ocho.

After Hobbs has kind of meandered for awhile, especially with a run with QT Marshall, this is the caliber of win that could get him back on the right track.

