All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Oct. 10, 2023) from Independence, Missouri’s Cable Dahmer Arena with a very special episode of Dynamite.

Why is it special? Well, it’s Tony Khan’s birthday, and he’s promising the show’s best line-up ever. Oh, and it’s also because AEW’s been bumped to Tuesday this week but the Major League Baseball Playoffs, putting them head-to-head with WWE NXT. And of course you realize, that means WAR.

To hook fans before NXT even kicks off with Cody Rhodes making a BIG announcement, TK & AEW have put together a free streaming pre-show: “The Buy In”. It’s be available via their usual online channels, but it’s embedded above so why not watch it right here on Cageside Seats?

Tonight’s Buy In will feature Eddie Kingston defending his Ring of Honor World & NJPW Strong Openweight championships against Minoru Suzuki, and probably a whole lot more.

It’s listed with a 7:30pm ET start time, but YouTube says it will start at 7:15. Probably best to stay here, press play and not risk it.

Follow along with Dynamite results and get coverage of the entire card right here.