Collision does its second worst ever rating against WWE Fastlane

The numbers are in for the Oct. 7 episode of Collision on TNT.

For the second straight Saturday, AEW was going head-to-head with a WWE premium live event. The good news is that Collision’s numbers rose from their worst-ever performance against Becky Lynch & NXT No Mercy on Sept. 30.

The bad news is that opposite John Cena & Fastlane, Wrestlenomics reports that Collision had the second lowest rating among 18-49 year olds in its history (.09) and third smallest overall audience (353,000 viewers). It’s the second straight week Rampage has beaten Collision. Wrestlenomics had the pre-taped Friday night show at 365K and a .12 in the demo.

College football competition also bears a mention here: Louisville’s upset of Notre Dame in primetime on ABC did a 1.18 in the demo with more than 5 million total viewers, per SportsTVRatings.com. But seeing as all of Collision’s lowest viewed and rated shows have come against WWE events, we know what the real cuplrit is.

Not even starting the show at earlier than usual at 7pm ET, an hour before the first Fastlane match, helped.

We’ll see how they bounce back without WWE competition this Saturday. In the meantime, here’s a look at each Collision’s viewership and demo rating over the course of its brief history:

For complete results from the latest Collision, check out our live blog here. To read a recap & review of the show, click here.