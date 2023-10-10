AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Oct. 10, 2023): Title Tuesday

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing live tonight (Oct. 10) at 8pm ET on TBS.

AEW will be in Independence, Missouri’s Cable Dahmer Arena, and doing battle on television with WWE NXT as a result of the Major League Baseball Playoffs bumping them to Tuesday night this week.

Tony Khan is promising us his best Dynamite line-up ever, anchored by Adam Copeland’s first AEW match, against Luchasaurus! We’re also getting an explanation from Christian Cage about why he rejected Copeland’s reunion pitch.

The “Title Tuesday”-themed show will also feature Bryan Danielson & Swerve Strickland going one-on-one for a TNT championship shot, Rey Fenix defending his International belt against Jon Moxley, and Hikaru Shida trying to win the Women’s World title back from Saraya. Plus, Chris Jericho takes on Powerhouse Hobbs, Jay White battles Hangman Page, World champ MJF & Timeless Toni Storm will make appearances, and more!

Come right back here at 8pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR OCT. 10