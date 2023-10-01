Don Callis has been waging war on Kenny Omega for a long-time now, and recently added is old friend Chris Jericho to his list of enemies. So for AEW’s WrestleDream PPV on Oct. 1, old foes Omega & Jericho joined forces to battle Callis’ family in Seattle.

Kenny brought his Golden Lovers partner Kota Ibushi to face Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay & Callis’ newest recruit, former Jericho protege Sammy Guevara. The heel trio worked well together, and isolated Omega for a long stretch.

Once Omega got himself out of peril, Jericho & Ibushi surprisingly worked well too — even doing the “Sex Gods” pose Jericho used to do with Guevara.

Each team had the advantage at different points as the six-man chaos continued. It built to a big showcase for Ibushi as he single-handedly dealt with all three of his team’s opponents.

Things broke down again after that, with Ospreay taking out Golden Lovers on the outside and distracting referee Aubrey Edwards while Jericho had Guevara down for three. That continued long enough for Callis to sneak in and hit Jericho with a bat. New Japan’s UK champ then held back Omega and Ibushi while Sammy pinned his ex-mentor.

Get complete WrestleDream results and coverage of the entire show here.