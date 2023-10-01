The AEW World Tag Team title picture was in sharp focus at the company’s WrestleDream PPV on Oct. 1 in Seattle.

First, The Young Bucks, Lucha Bros, The Gunns & Orange Cassidy & HOOK fought in a 4way for a future shot at the championship. A big story in that one involved Rey Fenix, who struggled with a shoulder issue in the early going. Before long, trainers were checking on the Lucha Bro (who was barely cleared for Dynamite just days ago) while Penta El Zero Miedo represented their team by himself.

Penta acquitted himself well, working extensively with the one true heel duo in the match — Bullet Club Gold’s Austin & Colten Gunn. They almost had it won, but there was of course much more chaos to come.

Eventually, it was the Bucks who had the Lucha Bro isolated, and a BTE Trigger earned the EVPs another chance to claim their company’s Tag belts.

They’ll challenge FTR for the fourth time. That’s because later on at Climate Pledge Arena, Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler renewed acquaintances with Aussie Open.

Exactly one year ago today, FTR successfully defended their New Japan tag titles against Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis. At at WrestleDream, the talented Australian duo succeeded in isolating Wheeler for much of the match, clearing Harwood off the apron whenever he got close to his corner for a tag.

When Dax did get in, he neutralized the bigger Davis, knowing his partner wouldn’t be available again for a while — if at all tonight. He almost paid for it when a diving headbutt came up empty. Harwood survived a pair of tandem maneuvers from the challengers, and Wheeler recovered enough to prevent a third.

Things broke down from there, and a series of dive spots may have left Davis with an arm injury. Aussie Open hit FTR’s finisher Shatter Machine and their own Coriolis on Cash. Harwood broke that up, and Fletcher put up a fight on his own while his partner got a possible broken wrist checked on. He soon took a super-Shatter Machine, and Bucks/FTR IV is coming our way.

