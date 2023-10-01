AEW is back tonight (Sun., Oct. 1, 2023) with their newest PPV — WrestleDream! The show will pay tribute to the late Antonio Inoki as we mark one year since his death, and comes our way from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.
The event will get rolling at the start time of 7pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and in other countries on Fite.tv.
We’ll have play-by-play coverage of WrestleDream from Zero Hour through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.
Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing:
- Christian Cage (c) vs. Darby Allin in a two-out-of-three falls match for the TNT championship
- for the AEW International championship
- Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.
- Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
- FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open for the AEW Tag titles
- MJF (c) vs. The Righteous in a Handicap match for the Ring of Honor Tag Team championship
- Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World & NJPW Strong Openweight titles
- Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart for the TBS championship
- Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara
- Lucha Brothers vs. HOOK & Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks for a future AEW Tag title shot
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito) for the AEW World Trios championship (Zero Hour)
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett (Zero Hour)
- Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus (Zero Hour)
- Athena, Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima & Billie Starkz vs. Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, Diamante & Shane Taylor (Zero Hour)
