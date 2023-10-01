AEW is back tonight (Sun., Oct. 1, 2023) with their newest PPV — WrestleDream! The show will pay tribute to the late Antonio Inoki as we mark one year since his death, and comes our way from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The event will get rolling at the start time of 7pm ET with the free “Zero Hour” pre-show, which runs for one hour on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats. That leads right into the PPV at 8pm ET, which you can stream in the United States on Bleacher Report, and in other countries on Fite.tv.

We’ll have play-by-play coverage of WrestleDream from Zero Hour through to the main event in our live blog here. To get you ready, we have a preview here, and predictions from our staff here.

Here’s the card for the show, at least as of this writing: