All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is live at 8 pm ET tonight (Sun., Sept. 3, 2023) from Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena with its newest event, WrestleDream. Just an hour before the main card of this Antonio Inoki tribute show kicks off on PPV, the promotion will offer a free live stream of the pre-show, entitled “Zero Hour”.

Four matches are set for Zero Hour:

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito) for the AEW World Trios championship

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett

Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus

Athena, Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima & Billie Starkz vs. Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, Diamante & Shane Taylor

Those will warm us up for a big night, featuring Darby Allin challenging Christian Cage for the TNT title in a two-out-of-three falls match, and Bryan Danielson’s latest dream match against Zack Sabre, Jr.! Zero Hour will feature plenty of hype for those, and every one of the matches on WrestleDream. And if AEW’s hype isn’t enough for you, we’ve got you covered with a show preview here, and predictions for each match right here.

The Zero Hour stream goes live at 7 pm ET, and you can watch it above.

The main card can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV) in the U.S., or in all international markets on Fite.

Follow along with WrestleDream results and coverage of the entire card right here.