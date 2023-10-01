AEW WrestleDream results, live streaming match coverage

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view TONIGHT (Sun., Oct. 1, 2023) with WrestleDream. The new addition to AEW’s PPV line-up comes our way from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at 8pm ET.

A Zero Hour pre-show will stream live and free starting at 7pm Eastern on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats.

In the U.S., the main card can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV). Internationally, it’s available on Fite.

AEW WRESTLEDREAM QUICK RESULTS

Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

FTR vs. Aussie Open

MJF vs. The Righteous

Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara

Lucha Brothers vs. HOOK & Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks

Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. TMDK

Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett

Athena, Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima & Billie Starkz vs. Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, Diamante & Shane Taylor

AEW WRESTLEDREAM LIVE BLOG & MATCH COVERAGE