AEW WrestleDream results, live streaming match coverage

All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view TONIGHT (Sun., Oct. 1, 2023) with WrestleDream. The new addition to AEW’s PPV line-up comes our way from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at 8pm ET.
A Zero Hour pre-show will stream live and free starting at 7pm Eastern on All Elite’s YouTube channel, Bleacher Report, and right here at Cageside Seats.
In the U.S., the main card can be purchased on Bleacher Report (and traditional PPV). Internationally, it’s available on Fite.
We’ll have predictions from the staff for every match here, and a preview for the entire show here.
Cageside Seats will provide LIVE match-by-match coverage of WrestleDream below, beginning with the first match of the day and right on through to the main event.
And remember to keep refreshing!
AEW WRESTLEDREAM QUICK RESULTS
- Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin
- Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.
- Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page
- FTR vs. Aussie Open
- MJF vs. The Righteous
- Eddie Kingston vs. Katsuyori Shibata
- Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart
- Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho & Kota Ibushi vs. Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara
- Lucha Brothers vs. HOOK & Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns vs. The Young Bucks
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks
- The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. TMDK
- Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett
- Athena, Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima & Billie Starkz vs. Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, Diamante & Shane Taylor
