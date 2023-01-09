Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 97

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 9, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, an absolutely loaded show:
- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods
- ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van
- Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels
- Spanish Announce Project vs. Best Friends
- Bollywood Boyz vs. The Kingdom
- The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth & Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari vs. House of Black
- The Embassy’s Brian Cage vs. Schaff
- Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico
- Amira & Danika Della Rouge vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
- Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
- Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy will be in action
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...