 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 97

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 9, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, an absolutely loaded show:

  • ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Woods
  • ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs. Viva Van
  • Bandido vs. Christopher Daniels
  • Spanish Announce Project vs. Best Friends
  • Bollywood Boyz vs. The Kingdom
  • The Wingmen’s Peter Avalon & Ryan Nemeth & Trustbusters’ Ari Daivari vs. House of Black
  • The Embassy’s Brian Cage vs. Schaff
  • Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Vinny Pacifico
  • Amira & Danika Della Rouge vs. Marina Shafir & Nyla Rose
  • Ricky Gibson & Eddie Pearl vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz
  • Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy will be in action

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats