AEW’s first Friday of 2023 was a live double feature of Rampage in its normal 10pm ET time slot, and their fifth Battle of the Belts special immediately following at 11. Both did better than the previous editions.

Rampage had an audience of 551,000 with a .15 rating among 18-49 year olds. It continues the roller coaster performance for that show, up 15% and 25% from the week before.

BOTB5 didn’t hold all of those viewers, but it did perform better than its fourth edition. It’s 409,000 viewers were a 29% improvement over the Oct. 7 Battle of the Belts IV, which also aired live on a Friday. Last week’s special did a .11 in 18-49, a more modest 10% improvement over its predecessor.

Not a bad start to 2023 for AEW’s end-of-week shows, we don’t think. Let us know if you agree. Here’s a rundown of Rampage’s recent viewership and demo performances, and all of the BotBs:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Battle of the Belts

