AEW is paving the road to Revolution on March 5. Cement is in the mixer, and the direction is taking shape. Let’s break down the likely scenarios for the PPV card and give out best prognostications.

We’ll start with the list of champions:

AEW World Championship: MJF

MJF AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter

Jamie Hayter AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed

The Acclaimed AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin

Darby Allin AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy AEW World Trios Championship: Death Triangle (PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon Jr.)

Death Triangle (PAC, Fenix, & Pentagon Jr.) FTW Championship: Hook

First up is world champion MJF. The story seems secure that MJF will defend gold against Bryan Danielson. The heat comes from MJF punching William Regal with brass knuckles. Not only was Danielson disturbed by the heinous attack on his mentor, he was most likely insulted by MJF tossing Regal aside like garbage. Regal has since reportedly returned to WWE, so his presence will be dust in the wind.

"You are now in the era of @The_MJF and my reign of terror has just begun."



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 1, 2022

To get a shot at the Big Burberry Belt, Danielson has to work his way up the rankings, starting with Konosuke Takeshita on Wednesday night Dynamite. Takeshita is the first of five opponents. If Danielson is successful, then the agreement states that the world title fight stipulation will be a 60-minute iron man match. Danielson is likely a lock to run the gauntlet, however, it would be cool if AEW threw a monkey wrench into the story by Takeshita finally earning a big win to defeat the American Dragon. That would result in Danielson having to scratch and claw in a unique way for revenge on MJF.

Jamie Hayter has a huge tag team bout this week on Dynamite. The women’s champ will be teaming with Dr. Britt Baker DMD against Saraya and Toni Storm. In the current trajectory, the biggest bout for Hayter would be a title defense against Saraya. It might not be that simple though.

Hayter’s style of combat is super over with the crowd, even though, she is a heel. Would AEW be content to toss that aside to crown Saraya as champion? If not, the tag match could plant seeds for a PPV four-way between Hayter, Baker, Saraya, and Storm. That also leans into the previous tension between Hayter and Baker. This seems like a likely scenario, otherwise, Baker would probably be left off the card. We all know AEW believes Baker is their biggest star in the women’s division. And let’s not forget Hikaru Shida. AEW made a point for Saraya to unintentionally diss her on camera, so that must have been for a reason.

Moving to the tag team division. I’m stumped on this one. The Acclaimed just beat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett twice in championship action. The finishes were full of shenanigans, albeit legal shenanigans. Lethal & Jarrett don’t have an argument for round three. The Gunn sons are high after beating FTR, however, Top Gunns lack the legitimacy as PPV competition. Top Flight ate elbows in back-to-back defeats to the Blackpool Combat Club. The Martin brothers have work to do to get back in the picture. Plus, the trios division has taken attention from other top duos. I don’t know who is next for Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

Darby Allin is a fighting champion. Come one, come all for the TNT title. I’m kind of hoping AEW opens the Forbidden Door for a cool matchup. Someone worthy of the PPV experience. Great Muta would be so awesome if he can be coerced into one more match on his Final Bye Bye tour. Rush would be a rugged matchup. Perhaps Eddie Kingston embraces the dark side and challenges Allin.

Jade Cargill is on the path to 50-0. Red Velvet might stand in the way. Baddie dissension is rife and should be popping very soon. I don’t see Velvet as the one to dethrone Jade, especially since Velvet hasn’t had any promos to rally fan support. My eye is on the return of Kris Statlander from injury. The Galaxy’s Greatest Alien was sidelined with knee surgery in August. If healthy, a return at Revolution would be exciting.

Much along the lines of Allin, Orange Cassidy is a fighting champion as well. Anybody who asks pretty much receives a shot at All-Atlantic glory. Where’s Miro? If not Miro, other candidates could be Trent or Will Hobbs. Trent has uncomfortable issues with the way Cassidy beat him before, however, that’s not PPV level business. Hobbs wants to take, and Cassidy has something worth taking.

In the trios title picture, a ladder match will determine who emerges victorious from the series between Death Triangle and The Elite. If I were a wagering money, my bet would be on the Elite. They are the foundation of AEW, and they also have home-court advantage in Los Angeles on this week’s edition of Dynamite. Moving forward, the House of Black sent a clear message to Brandon Cutler that the Elite are in their sights. Once the House of Black moves past Eddie Kingston & Ortiz, a rumble with Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks should be in the cards. If Death Triangle were to retain, a defense against Top Flight & AR Fox would be high-octane fun.

Even though the FTW Championship is recognized by AEW brass, it is not guaranteed PPV time. However, this might be a case to force the issue. That staredown from Hook to Big Bill Morrissey was electric. Enough so to hype a singles match I want to see. Hook winning would be a huge moment in cementing his stardom. A loss by Taz’s son would be fine as a way to give him a mountain to conquer in regaining the family heirloom.

That handles title bouts. There are a variety of singles feuds available to round out the card. Hangman Page should best Jon Moxley on Dynamite to set up a rubber match. Chris Jericho needs revenge on Ricky Starks, which will likely include Jericho Appreciation Society members and Action Andretti. Wardlow will come for vengeance on Samoa Joe for barbershopping his man bun. Keith Lee settling Swerve Strickland is another option. The Face of the Revolution ladder match has become a custom to earn a shot at TNT gold.

Potential projections for the Revolution card include:

AEW World Championship: MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in 60-minute iron man match

MJF (c) vs. Bryan Danielson in 60-minute iron man match AEW Women’s World Championship: Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya (or four-way with Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Toni Storm)

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Saraya (or four-way with Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Toni Storm) AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. ??? (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, just throwing out names)

The Acclaimed (c) vs. ??? (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, just throwing out names) AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. ??? (Rush)

Darby Allin (c) vs. ??? (Rush) AEW TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet (or Kris Statlander)

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Red Velvet (or Kris Statlander) AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. ??? (Miro or Will Hobbs)

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. ??? (Miro or Will Hobbs) AEW World Trios Championship: The Elite (c) vs. House of Black

The Elite (c) vs. House of Black FTW Championship: Hook (c) vs. Big Bill Morrissey

Hook (c) vs. Big Bill Morrissey Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: PAC, Fenix, Pentagon, Jungle Boy, Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland

PAC, Fenix, Pentagon, Jungle Boy, Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks (or some version of JAS against Starks & Andretti)

Wardlow vs. Samoa Joe

What’s your prediction for the AEW Revolution PPV card? Which matches do you hope get booked?