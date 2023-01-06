Hangman Page is finally cleared

Hangman Page was legitimately concussed during an October match on Dynamite against Jon Moxley. Page returned to TV last month, but the story being told is that he was not cleared yet to return to competition.

That didn’t matter much to Page, as he took every opportunity he had throughout December to find Moxley on AEW Rampage and brawl all over the place with him. Moxley had enough of the never-ending brawls and challenged the cowboy to a singles match on the Jan. 11 episode of Dynamite in Los Angeles.

AEW wants to make sure you tune into that episode, so on tonight’s (Jan. 6) Rampage they cleared up the loose end that Hangman is indeed medically cleared to wrestle next week:

It's official: #HangmanAdamPage has been medically cleared to face @JonMoxley at @thekiaforum THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS!



Now that there is zero uncertainty about Page’s status, that gives us the following loaded card for Dynamite on Jan. 11 in Los Angeles:

• Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

• Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

• Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy & Hook

• The Elite vs. Death Triangle in a Ladder Match for the AEW Trios championship

• We’ll hear from Jericho Appreciation Society

Are you hyped for Wednesday night, Cagesiders? Or will you catch the show at a later date on VHS in Moxley’s dirty horny basement?