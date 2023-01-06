Darby Allin was on cloud nine after winning the TNT Championship from Samoa Joe on Dynamite. The moment was even more special due to the victory coming in Allin’s hometown of Seattle. Allin won’t rest on his laurels. He is getting back on the grind for a title defense on Friday night Rampage.

and one day that's all there's gonna be. — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) January 5, 2023

After regaining TNT gold, Allin reveled in the celebration alongside Sting to deliver a motivational message. If you have a dream, live it. Don’t listen to nobody. Listen to yourself, and it will get you further than you’ve ever known. Allin called Nick Wayne into the ring, a 17-year old wrestler signed to an AEW futures contract. Wayne is the son of Allin’s trainer, Buddy Wayne. Allin spoke highly of the young man then teased that perhaps they will wrestle for the TNT title one day.

NEW TNT Champion @DarbyAllin, joined by @Sting and @thenickwayne, addresses the crowd in his hometown of Seattle, WA, after #AEWDynamite went off air! pic.twitter.com/sTFDeo5N6o — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

It didn’t take long for Allin’s good vibes to turn serious. Backstage, Mike Bennett, flanked by Maria Kanellis and Matt Taven, approached looking for a title shot in Portland on Rampage. Bennett referenced Allin’s fondness for open challenges as a fighting champion. Allin clarified his open challenge policy never ended, just his title reign did. Allin didn’t back down. Game on.

After reclaiming the TNT Championship, @DarbyAllin was interviewed by @ReneePaquette, then confronted by #TheKingdom’s @RealMikeBennett, who accepted Darby's Open Challenge for a TNT Title fight TOMORROW at Friday Night #AEWRampage LIVE in Portland at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/PwMvRQOEdO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2023

The updated lineup for Rampage includes:

TNT Championship: Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett

Darby Allin (c) vs. Mike Bennett Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight

Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker DMD vs. Renegade Twins

“Perro Peligroso” Preston Vance in action

Friday night will be a double-header with Battle of the Belts V. That card includes:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett in No Holds Barred

The Acclaimed (c) vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett in No Holds Barred TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Skye Blue

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Skye Blue AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kip Sabian

