Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT. That will be followed by AEW Battle of the Belts V at 11 pm ET, also on TNT.

This combo event comes our way live from Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

The segments on Rampage include Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Top Flight, Darby Allin defends the TNT title against Mike Bennett, Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Renegade Twins, Perro Peligroso in action, and a House of Black promo.

Battle of the Belts V then features The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal for the AEW tag team titles in a No Holds Barred match, Orange Cassidy defends the All-Atlantic title against Kip Sabian, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Skye Blue.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on both shows below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE & BATTLE OF THE BELTS V RESULTS FOR JAN. 6