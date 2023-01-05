Jeff Jarrett doesn’t draw any dimes for AEW

The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Jan. 4) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per Showbuzz Daily, Dynamite netted 864,000 viewers for a 0.26 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. Dynamite finished fourth place in the demo rating on cable for the night, trailing sports programming but finishing ahead of politics clown shows. The 0.26 demo rating ties for Dynamite’s lowest result over the last year.

This episode of Dynamite featured a brand new look for the show and two title matches for AEW’s debut in Seattle, Washington. The live audience was terrific from start to finish, but it didn’t translate to a boost in numbers for the TV audience.

The joke about Jeff Jarrett not drawing any dimes is the low hanging fruit here, but that’s what Tony Khan opens AEW up to when he books Jarrett in high profile spots like a tag team title match. Maybe Jarrett will draw a few more dimes this Friday night when he gets a title rematch at Battle of the Belts V.

Next week is Dynamite’s much-hyped Los Angeles card, so the ratings should bounce back up. We’ll be here next week to see how the numbers shake out.

Here's a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

