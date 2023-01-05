Report: AEW and Young Bucks are ‘not close to a deal’

A rumor popped up yesterday about AEW’s ongoing negotiations with the Young Bucks regarding new contracts.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said the two sides are not close to a deal. In most cases this would be due to a disagreement about money or contract length. However, in this case, it’s because the rumored negotiations haven’t actually begun yet.

Here’s the discussion Meltzer had on the topic with his co-host, Bryan Alvarez, responding to the idea that negotiations are under way:

Alvarez: “I would not say that there’s absolutely zero to that, but they’re not really in negotiations at all right now.” Meltzer: “Their contract is up at the end of the year, and AEW does want to lock them in.” Alvarez: “It is acknowledged that at some point they should be negotiating, but that’s literally where it’s at right now. It is an acknowledgement that we should be negotiating at some point.” Meltzer: “AEW contacted them and wants to start the negotiations. But there have been no negotiations as of today, and they’re certainly not close to a deal...they want to keep those guys, and [Kenny] Omega as well.” Meltzer: “They have not started negotiations yet. But AEW has contacted them saying that they want to sign them to a new multi-year deal.”

At least for now, it seems that Tony Khan is all-in on The Elite being part of AEW’s present and future, to the point where the promotion’s top star CM Punk could be on his way out of the company due to their backstage fight at All Out. Once these negotiations get under way, it probably won’t be too hard for the Bucks and Omega to agree to new terms.

Do you think there’s any chance that The Elite follow in Cody Rhodes’ footsteps and leave AEW when their current deals are up, Cagesiders?