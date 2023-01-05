There’s a lot going on with Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler these days.

In the last month, FTR went from carrying three companies Tag titles to carrying no companies tag titles. Harwood’s been hinting (and outright saying) their time in AEW may be coming to a close, and he’s allegedly pissing off some of the people backstage by repping his friend CM Punk on his new podcast.

And if they do leave when their contracts are up in April? Their last act in AEW may be putting over Daddy Ass’ boys Colten & Austin.

The Gunns beat the Top Guys at “Holiday Bash” a couple weeks back, just one loss in Seven Star FTR’s five match cross-promotional losing streak. Like good heels, they’ve been mocking their rivals about it while Dax & Cash have been traveling the world dropping titles.

On Dynamite last night (Jan. 4), they buried them...

It’s a decent heat segment. The Gunns haven’t quite figured out their schtick yet, coming across as kind of 2point0-lite at this point in their careers (Austin & Colten weren’t even my favorite thing about this bit... that would Taz explaining to Tony Schiavone the graphic should be read “FTR RIP”, not “F TRIP”). Billy’s sons wink at the larger meta conversation about Harwood & Wheeler while staying within the parameters of a traditional wrestling story.

Most fans wish AEW had done more with FTR’s popularity last year, and giving them a non-title feud with a midcard act isn’t going to change opinion on that — no matter whose kids they are. But if trying to elevate The Gunns is one of Dax & Cash’s last acts in the company? At least they’re doing business the right way.

Let us know what you think.

