AEW books a whole mess of stuff for their next three shows

With two hours of live television on Friday (Jan. 6) from Portland, Oregon, and a big show next Wednesday (Jan. 11) in Los Angeles — Tony Khan got busy with the pencil.

On this week’s Dynamite, AEW set-up and announced a bevy of matches for their next three cards. Let’s jam through them.

For this week’s Rampage, which will air in its usual 10pm ET timeslot on TNT...

• Top Flight vs. Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson

• Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Renegade Twins

• Perro Peligroso vs. TBA

• A House of Black promo segment

Some big names there, but it feels kind of like a star-studded Dark. Or a pre-show for Battle of the Belts V, which will air live immediately after Rampage. An All-Atlantic title match was already set for BotB5, and two Jan. 4 bouts led to two more additions to the card. A Tag title rematch gets a stipulation after their first go round was plagued by interference and other tomfoolery, and the TBS champ needs another victim as she continues to lose Baddies (Red Velvet left her hanging in their tag match tonight):

• The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in a No Holds Barred match for the AEW Tag Team championship

• Jade Cargill (c) vs. Skye Blue for the TBS title

• Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Kip Sabian for the All-Atlantic championship

Then there’s next Wednesday’s show, which will feature Hangman’s return from his concussion against the man who gave it to him, a women’s tag that may not be quite as anticipated as it was when it involved a MYSTERY PARTNER, the American Dragon’s first singles match in his quest for a Revolution shot at MJF’s World title, the debut of wrestling’s new handsomest tag team, and the winner-takes-all finale of a Best of Seven that started at Full Gear...

• Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page

• Toni Storm & Saraya vs. Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker

• Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita

• Big Bill & Lee Moriarty vs. Jungle Boy & Hook

• The Elite vs. Death Triangle in a Ladder Match for the AEW Trios championship

Sound like a plan?