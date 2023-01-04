Darby Allin wins the TNT title in his hometown

For the second straight week, “King of Television” Samoa Joe put his TNT title on the line in the main event of Dynamite.

Unlike his showdown with former champ Wardlow last Wednesday however, Jan. 4 was a road game for Joe. He was facing Darby Allin in his hometown of Seattle, with the family of his late trainer sitting in the front row. And when Joe went after Buddy Wayne’s son Nick (who also happens to be signed to an AEW Futures contract), the challenger got extreme before the bell even rang.

.@DarbyAllin dives directly onto the TNT Champion from the top of the ladder!



It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Xnc6jqnh9x — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

As with a lot of his offense, that took a lot out of Allin. And that was all the opening Joe needed. He proceeded to bounce Darby skull-first off the ring post, and throw him flatbacked onto the steel steps.

Allin does that kind of stuff to himself on the regular, though. He continued to fight, and when Joe ripped off a turnbuckle pad while fighting a Muscle Buster counter, you could sense the end. Darby sent the big man crashing into the exposed buckle, and followed with a Code Red and a pair of Coffin Drops to reclaim the TNT championship.

#AndNEW!!! @DarbyAllin is now a TWO TIME TNT Champion!



What a moment to cap off an incredible first #AEWDynamite of 2023 here on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Hk0NzWNSm0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

That led to a moment with Allin’s current mentor Sting, who came down to the ring as confetti was fired off and the Seattle faithful cheered their guy.

Get complete results and coverage of everything from tonight’s episode of Dynamite here.