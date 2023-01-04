A report this afternoon (Jan. 3) said that the Jan. 4 Dynamite would make it clear who Saraya’s “mystery partner” will be next Wednesday in Los Angeles.

When her opponents, AEW Women’s World champ Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., were interviewed by Tony Schiavone early in this week’s episode, Baker called herself “The Boss”. Fans of the recently re-christened Mercedes Moné got pretty excited.

But when Renee Paquette sat down with Saraya and two former AEW Women’s champs, the wrestler formerly known as Paige picked someone she called the best wrestler in the world... Toni Storm.

Not only is that not how you pronounce Sasha Banks’ new name, it also made the other woman in the interview — Hikaru Shida — visibly unhappy.

It seems clear trouble is brewing between Shida and Saraya, Toni, or both. Will that create an opening for Moné? Or is that just a bit of fantasy booking that isn’t coming to pass?

This seems like a good move, as now fans will either be surprised when Mercedes (or some other new face) shows up, or have no justifiable reason to be upset if she doesn’t. But they left the door open a crack, and will probably get some flak if The Boss CEO doesn’t show... whether that’s justifiable or not.

