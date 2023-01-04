Dynamite’s new era started with a new set and a familiar scene

We first heard that AEW television was getting a makeover in the middle of last month. Promotional graphics and videos have given us a taste of the look Tony Khan confirmed was coming in the new year, and pictures from fans in attendance at Dynamite tonight (Jan. 4) in Seattle gave us an idea of what the new stage & ramp will look like on future episodes of Dark Elevation.

The new intro video leaked earlier, but in case you missed it...

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! We’re entering a new era for #AEWDynamite, and we’re coming to you LIVE from Seattle, WA on TBS! pic.twitter.com/24D5SrpC50 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 5, 2023

Once the broadcast started on TNT, we got a much better look at the set in action. With all of those LED screens in action, it looks much cooler.

The tunnels will be missed, but at least based on Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks tonight, it does seem heels will still enter from the left and babyfaces from the right.

As for the match they were entering for, Starks continued his roll by surviving Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang interference to pin Jericho after a spear. The Wizard wasn’t happy to take another loss, and led Jericho Appreciation Society in a post-match beatdown. The most surprising person to beat Jericho lately ran in for the save, but Action Andretti’s comeback from a face full of fire was short-lived. Jake Hager put him through a table, and the JAS stood tall.

