AEW Rewind: New team name for Jamie Hayter & Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Rohit Raju hungry promo, more!

This week’s ‘Road to’ hyped highlights from 2022, Ricky Starks versus Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe versus Darby Allin for the TNT Championship, and the Acclaimed versus Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Starks plans to stick a flag at the mountaintop by beating Jericho. He also pointed out how Jericho is blocking the top to become like the people he hated. Allin will not stop until he regains the TNT title. There’s no better place to prove his doubters wrong than his hometown of Seattle. Joe aims to repeat the same result in victory but also to make sure Allin does not walk away this time. Lethal and Jarrett want to end the Acclaimed’s title reign in a bloody, gruesome funeral. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens are the voice and the choice of the people. No more shady shenanigans. Time to fight.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Christopher Daniels began his 30th year in the business by defeating Brian Pillman Jr. Arn Anderson used that loss to recruit Pillman to tag with Brock Anderson in hopes of trying something new to find success. Nyla Rose demonstrated a passive-aggressive coaching style to support Marina Shafir in victory. Other than desperation for a change in attitude after Vickie Guerrero’s harsh words, I’m not sure what the message was from the Native Beast. Ari Daivari offered Trustbusters membership to Leon Ruffin if he laid down for an easy pin. Ruffin declined then lost after Trustbusters distractions. The money crew stomped Ruffin after the match, so AR Fox and Blake Christian arrived for the save. Former Impact X-Division champion Rohit Raju picked up a win and cut a hungry promo about wanting to eat the main course at the big table.

On the continuing Matt Hardy saga, Ethan Page was not pleased that Hardy and Isiah Kassidy don’t follow instructions to the letter. Hardy apologized and agreed that they had a good thing going with the Firm. Page was pleased that Hardy finally got the message, so he allowed Hardy Party the spotlight to finish their backstage interview. After Page exited, Hardy winked at Zay to signify he was just paying Page lip service.

“Carnage and Cold Weather” - Being The Elite Ep. 329 started with the Elite brainstorming ideas for match 6 in the trios title series with highlights later in the show. The travel montage showed zero visibility while driving in cold weather. The arena departure was a snowy evening. In other BTE bits, Brandon Cutler conducted yearly reviews. Ryan Nemeth was unaware the audience could here his girlfriend berating him. Peter Avalon had a new haircut and wanted kids in his marriage. Leva Bates inched out of screen at that familial suggestion. The Dark Order were given five cent raises for their musical contributions. They were interested in replenishing the ranks through recruitment. Ortiz revealed Proud & Powerful sneakers coming to Champs Sports. Super Panda phoned Luchasaurus trying to squash beef between the dino and Jungle Boy. This episode is pretty much a complete skip in terms of Dynamite related stories. Perhaps seeds were planted for later BTE pay-offs.

Paul Wight was the latest guest on RJ City’s talk show, Hey! EW, for a New Year special in bed. Topics of conversation included Danny Bonaduce being the man who introduced Wight to the right people in wrestling to start his career, Wight insinuating that he crapped in his leather pants after bad food and an F5 from Brock Lesnar in South Africa, and Wight’s acting roles, such as the Thong Song music video. Lots of interesting tidbits in this chat.

We’ll close with an unofficial tag team name for Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker DMD. Introducing... The Killer and The Pillar.

