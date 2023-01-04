AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 4, 2023): New year, new look

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we're looking forward to on, tonight's show.

This is AEW’s Seattle debut, and the show from Climate Pledge Arena will give us our first full look at Dynamite’s makeover. It’ll feature Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho, and Darby Allin challenging Samoa Joe for the TNT championship, Allin’s not the only Washingtonian in action, as Bryan Danielson takes on Tony Nese, and Swerve Strickland battles an old foe in AR Fox. Plus, The Acclaimed defend the Tag titles against Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, Jade Cargill & Red Velvet in action against Red Velvet & Sky Blue, an update on Hangman Page’s condition, a word from Jon Moxley, a contractually mandated appearance by MJF, and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 3