The Jan. 27 Rampage had a few things going for it. Former AEW World champion Hangman Page led things off. Dime-drawer Jeff Jarrett was on the show, along with The New York Times-profiled Danhausen. It was the first AEW programmings since Wednesday’s extremely well-received tribute to the late Jay Briscoe, and it aired when a lot of wrestling fans were hyped for a big weekend.

But what I remember about it is the absolute banger (sorry Taz) that Jamie Hayter and Emi Sakura had in the main event, so I’m choosing to give the credit to AEW’s reigning Women’s champ. If you’ve watched any AEW programming over the past few months, you know Jamie is one of the most popular acts in the company — so while last Friday’s approximately 7.5% increase in demo rating isn’t all due to Hayter, I’m okay giving her some credit.

It wasn’t all good news, either. While the .14 among 18-49 year olds did represent an improvement. the overall audience number was down to 458,000. That’s only slightly less than the Friday before, but it is the smallest viewership number of the year for AEW and TNT.

We’ll see if whatever main events this Friday hits harder than Hayter. In the meantime, here’s a look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past ten months:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily