Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 100

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 30, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card, with just seven matches:
- The Workhorsemen vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver
- Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz
- Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum vs. Kings of the Black Throne
- Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
- Top Flight vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
- Diamanté & ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue
- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian
Enjoy the show!
