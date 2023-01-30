Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 100

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 30, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, with just seven matches:

The Workhorsemen vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver

Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz

Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum vs. Kings of the Black Throne

Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Top Flight vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari

Diamanté & ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian

