 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 100

By Geno Mrosko
/ new

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Jan. 30, 2023) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, with just seven matches:

  • The Workhorsemen vs. Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds & John Silver
  • Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz
  • Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum vs. Kings of the Black Throne
  • Rush vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
  • Top Flight vs. Tony Nese & Ari Daivari
  • Diamanté & ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Yuka Sakazaki & Skye Blue
  • ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian

Enjoy the show!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats