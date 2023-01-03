The pre-Christmas Rampage delivered some of AEW’s best Friday night numbers in a while. They could not keep that momentum going on New Year’s Eve eve, however.

Dec. 30’s episode was watched by 470,000 people on TBS. That was a nearly 17% decline from Dec. 23. The .12 rating among 18-49 year olds was an even steeper week-to-week drop, down 33%.

There is an explanation. Rampage was up against a ton of live sports, with a daylong slate of college football on ESPN joining the usual NBA competition from TNT. The show finished 28th among cable originals, with bowl games taking up the entire top ten belonging to ESPN.

This week’s show won’t have that problem, and it will have a new look! Let us know if you think that will mean a bounce back performance to start the new year... after you look at Rampage’s viewership and demo rating over the past eight months-plus:

* Aired at a time other than 10pm ET

** Two-hours

For complete results from the latest Rampage click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily